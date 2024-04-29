Makeover for O'Connor's stormwater drains

Rows of concrete pipes and a giant yellow digger greet locals on O'Connor's bike path, as part of a six-month upgrade to the stormwater drain system.
New stormwater pipes will be installed between Sullivan's Creek and Condamine Street, with two new stormwater connections across David Street and adjacent to Goliath Court.
The upgrades include demolition, excavation and construction of the current stormwater drain facilities.
The Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate said some trees will be removed during the upgrade, but will be replaced at a ratio of two to one - three trees will be removed and six planted.
The third stage of the project also involves kerb and footpath upgrades to the O'Connor shops, and reconstruction of the entrances to Bluebell and Sargood streets from Macpherson Street.
Work is being done between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday, with some construction work possible on weekends between 8am and 4pm.
The directorate said the work would be completed in stages over one- to two-month periods, to minimise the impact on the community.
The works will feed into the upcoming re-naturalisation plan for Sullivan's Creek.
The project plans to create an ecological corridor through the city that celebrates Ngunnawal culture, and enhances climate resilience.
An ACT government spokesperson said the plans for this project will be released in the next few months.
"Community consultation was undertaken on the potential for re-naturalisation of Sullivans Creek between October [and] December 2023. The outcomes of this engagement were published in a listening report on the YourSay Conversations website in February," they said.
"The draft plan is now being prepared which considers the responses received during the consultation. This draft plan will be published on the ACT government's YourSay Conversations project webpage for community feedback by mid-year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.