New high-end restaurant Botswana Butchery Canberra closes

Botswana Butchery Canberra has had its last day of trading, administrators have confirmed.
The high-end restaurant was only open for about four months, despite having a fit-out administrators BDO Australia valued at $256,000.
The restaurant was a subsidiary of Good Group Australia, which entered voluntary administration on March 31.
It is one of three Botswana Butchery restaurants in Australia.
The Sydney and Melbourne based eateries also stopped trading on Tuesday, administrators Duncan Clubb and Andrew Sallway of BDO Australia said.
They said the operations of the New Zealand Good Group entities would not be affected.
"Prior to and during the voluntary administration, the group's shareholders funded the trading costs of the group's Australian operations, in an effort to turn around the group's operations," the administrators said.
READ MORE:
"Due to the significant cash losses being incurred in operating the restaurants, the group's shareholders are no longer able to fund the ongoing trading and restructuring costs."
There will be a creditors meeting, with the date and time yet to be determined.
Customers with pre-paid reservations or vouchers can receive a full refund or use them at the group's New Zealand restaurants.
"The group's directors would like to express their gratitude to the group's dedicated staff for their invaluable contribution to the business," BDO said.
"The directors also thank the support and patronage of the restaurants; customers, and invite customers to dine at the group's Auckland or Queenstown restaurants in future.
"Should employees, suppliers, or creditors have any questions, please contact ... BDO."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.