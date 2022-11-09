The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Tuggeranong Creek drain to be naturalised under proposed Healthy Waterways program

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
November 9 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is proposed to begin in Tuggeranong due to ongoing concerns of water quality flowing into the lake. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's concrete drains could become naturalised waterways once again, thanks to a project being considered for Tuggeranong in coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.