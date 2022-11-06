The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government looks to expand container deposit scheme

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government is looking to expand Canberra's container deposit scheme. Photo: Supplied

Wine, spirit and cordial bottles could soon be recycled at Canberra container deposits, as the ACT government looks to grow the scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.