Man who ran from court room after being sentenced a year ago brought back again

A convicted burglar who escaped an ACT court has been extradited from NSW.
Nec Gorman, 26, made a daring escape in June last year, running out of a courtroom after being handed a sentence of full-time imprisonment.
He evaded ACT authorities, escaping to Braidwood where he was caught by NSW police for charged with other previous crimes.
He was jailed for 11 months in NSW, before being extradited to face charges in the ACT.
The 26-year-old had been facing the ACT Supreme Court on charges for burglary, attempted arson, driving a stolen motor vehicle, and traffic related offences.
He appeared before the ACT Magistrate's Court on May 15 to face a charge of escaping from custody, while also commencing his sentence for his previous convictions.
He did not apply for bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.