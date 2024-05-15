Israel's hardliners are as damaging as Hamas

Scott lives in a foodie destination: "There is a trend for nearly all new restaurateurs in believing that they must cater for the high, niche end of the market to make a profit. There was a saying floated by an economist years ago where, when you increase your prices by 5 per cent you lose 20 per cent business, but if you decrease your prices by 5 per cent (and advertise it) you can increase business by 20 per cent. The theory is why I believe that economists should run businesses and not accountants!" He adds: "Indeed the only dining demographic that has survived reliably in this town is this lower to middle end of the market. They work commendably hard to maintain their local businesses, and we support them as much as we can."