The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Where o where have all the electric vehicles gone?

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
April 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We loved our two Taragos so much. They weren't beautiful (unlike the vermillion McLaren I see zooming through our suburban streets every Saturday). They weren't heroically practical like the various chunky utes we all see on our roads. And they didn't have the vibe of the various phat SUVs (Land Rover, I'm looking at you).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.