Where o where have all the electric vehicles gone?

Ian says that in his corner of the universe: "The internet is a huge plus . . . I take what I want and leave the rest. What I like includes my access to the Bureau of Meteorology radar, to information about the life cycle of Adelie penguins, to an international forum for model railways, to how-to-fix it videos, to online dictionaries, to the Echidna (of course), and even to eBay . . . For better or worse, society will have to learn to live with the internet as this particular genie will never be put back into its bottle."