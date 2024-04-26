Congratulations on becoming history's greatest embarrassment

Great-great grandmother Louise said IVF should be available for free: "Children are so much of our lifetime and interwoven with many things that we do. Yes sometimes we have thought "you little devil" but there is nothing like being hugged and kissed by a small child. Today is Anzac Day and I think of those of our men who died and did not have the chance to have kiddies. To those who are waiting on IVF, good luck, I truly hope it will be successful for you."

