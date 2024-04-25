Being infertile would have broken my heart

Stephanie says "Echidna really hit a nerve this time. One of my weaknesses (sadly I have a few) is KitKats, i usually buy a pack of 18 'fun size' every week and have to admit that I probably eat twice as many as my partner. Some time ago, I noticed the label on the shelf announced that the price was 'locked' at $6. I was pleased, although remembered that they were $5 not long ago but when I got them home I noticed that the packaging had changed. After a little investigation (and some dismay) I realised that they had shrunk. I weighed one of the remaining items from the previous week which remarkably hadn't been eaten, and compared it with the new 'price locked' version, the old one was 19 grams and the new version 14 grams. I was outraged and thought about complaining via the 'talk to us' address on the back of the pack but decided that I'd probably be told that 14 grams is more healthy than 19 grams. Or is it, less unhealthy?"