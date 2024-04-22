Liberals promise up to $2000 towards IVF treatments for Canberrans

The Canberra Liberals have promised to pay up to $2000 towards the cost of IVF or other assisted reproductive technology treatments if they win the ACT election in October.
The rebates will be available to all ACT families undergoing fertility treatment with an accredited provider, with Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee saying cost was a major barrier to treatment.
"Infertility affects around one in six Australian couples of reproductive age and the significant out-of-pocket costs involved with accessing these services is a barrier for many women and families who want to undergo this treatment," she said.
"We have heard from many Canberra families who suffer for years - mostly in silence - with the emotional, physical and financial toll of infertility and treatments."
The Liberals say the promise would cost $5.4 million over four years.
Under the policy, the rebates will cover out-of-pocket expenses of up to $2000 when undergoing IVF or certain assisted reproductive technology and up to $1000 for intra uterine insemination.
This would include a maximum $250 rebate for out-of-pocket expenses for initial fertility tests from the same provider so a person could determine their suitability for treatment.
ACT residents can access the rebate even if they undertake treatment interstate, provided it is an eligible clinic and the services cannot be offered in the territory.
The policy would be available to those who receive treatment on or after October 1, 2024.
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley said the policy would assist families with gaps and ancillary costs after applicants had received any Medicare rebates or private health insurance.
One IVF cycle can cost more than $10,000 with only about $5000 of that able to be covered. A report by the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health found the average out-of-pocket cost for assisted reproductive technology was more than $7500.
NSW already has a similar scheme, allowing residents to submit a claim for a $2000 rebate. The scheme, introduced in 2022, was estimated to help up to 12,000 with treatment costs.
The ACT government has previously promised to explore options for increasing the affordability of assisted reproductive technology. A 2022 report tabled by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith found cost was the main prohibiting factor for those wanted to access treatment.
But the opposition said this had taken too long.
"Despite in 2022 the Health Minister saying Labor would explore options for increasing affordability and accessibility for ART, as usual nothing appears to have been done," Ms Castley said.
"The Canberra Liberals are committed to helping ACT women and families with these costs in order to undergo IVF or IUI treatments."
