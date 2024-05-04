The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Girls playing sport is huge': Massive record for women and girls on fields

Melanie Dinjaski
Chris Dutton
By Melanie Dinjaski, and Chris Dutton
Updated May 4 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The emails started landing in the Capital Football inbox before Sam Kerr and the Matildas had walked off the field at the World Cup. Parents were desperate to find out how to get their daughters into soccer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.