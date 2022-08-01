A rugby journeyman with a booming boot and a sevens cult hero are on Stephen Larkham's radar as the ACT Brumbies coach builds depth to combat a Wallabies curveball next year.
Larkham started his second stint as Brumbies coach on Monday, revealing his hopes of adding more elite-level games to the calendar to ensure players are ready for the Super Rugby leap.
Advertisement
The Canberra Times understands Jack Debreczeni and Ben O'Donnell are on the verge of agreeing to Brumbies deals and their likely arrival will give Larkham a major back-line boost for 2023.
Former Melbourne Rebels superboot Debreczeni has been playing in Japan after bursting into Super Rugby almost a decade ago, while O'Donnell has been in Ireland after leaving the sevens circuit.
Both will be crucial to a fast start in Larkham's comeback season, with all Wallabies stars in doubt for the opening rounds of next year.
It can be revealed Wallabies players will be on leave until mid January, returning to Brumbies HQ two weeks before trial matches and a month before round one.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
That's why Larkham is hoping to schedule matches against the Rebels and the NSW Waratahs in September and October to give players exposure.
"It's going to be a short turnaround for the Wallabies guys and when we have a full squad, so we'll be relying on guys who perform now and in pre-season to get us through the first couple of rounds," Larkham said.
"We're not in a hurry to fill the squad, we've got guys who have been knocking on the door in our system but haven't had the opportunity. That's exciting to watch, we'll look at the John I Dent Cup and further afield to see who's coming through."
In his first interview since returning to the capital a month ago, Larkham says he is refreshed after a stint at Irish rugby giants Munster and is keen to pick up where Dan McKellar left off.
McKellar's tenure ended when the Brumbies were controversially knocked out of title contention by the Auckland Blues.
Larkham guided the Brumbies into the finals in each of his four seasons as head coach from 2014-17 and hopes a streamlined coaching role will help the club take the next step.
Larkham wore several hats during his previous stints, taking on attack, defence and back-line coaching duties as well as contract negotiations and the top job.
"I'm excited to be home. It's been an amazing journey," Larkham said.
"The program has been successful and we've been playing some amazing rugby. We can't go away from that, but also have to find ways to be more successful.
"We'll do that over the next month and chat to the coaches. That's the first step, sitting down with the coaches and getting an idea of what we need to keep and fix and change moving forward."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.