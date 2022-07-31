The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Super Rugby: ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham to start second stint as coach

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 31 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Larkham will hit the ground running when he officially commences as Brumbies coach on Monday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's been 10 months in the making, but the second coming of coach Stephen Larkham has arrived.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.