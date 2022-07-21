ACT Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa has achieved a slice of history in receiving his third Brett Robinson Players' Player Award.
The prop joins former legend George Smith as the only players to claim more than two Brett Robinson Awards.
Alaalatoa previously received the honour in 2019 and 2020 and was rewarded for a standout season in which he led the Brumbies to the Super Rugby semi-finals.
The veteran has a long way to go if he is to surpass Smith. The flanker won the Brett Robinson Award nine times, including eight-straight from 2003 to 2010.
Tom Hooper was recognised for an impressive year, claiming the Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award while Nic White was named best back and Pete Samu best forward.
Japanese star Mana Furuta claimed the women's top gong, named Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year.
Jemima McCalman was rewarded for a season that saw her make her Wallaroos debut, winning the Super W Most Outstanding Young Player prize.
Brett Robinson Players Player Award: Allan Alaalatoa
Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year: Mana Furuta
Christian Lealiifano Spirit of the Brumbies: Andy Muirhead
Super W Most Outstanding Young Player: Jemima McCalman
Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award: Tom Hooper
Brumbies Best Back: Nic White
Brumbies Best Forward Award: Pete Samu
Garry Quinlivan Services to Rugby Award: Scott Sio
Canberra Milk Community Engagement Award: Jesse Mogg and Niki Paterson
Graham Gordon Memorial Trophy for ACT's Best and Fairest U20 Player of the Year: Remsy Lemisio
