The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Strike weapons and a skipper: Stars return for Hurricanes showdown

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 24 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT Brumbies will call on a world-class strike weapon and a Wallabies captain for a battle with Super Rugby's unbeaten ladder leaders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.