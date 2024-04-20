'Shellshocked': Brumbies crash to one of the worst losses in club history

The ACT Brumbies have crashed to one of the worst losses in club history which will cast doubt over their status as a Super Rugby Pacific title contender.
A rampant Blues outfit thrashed the Brumbies 46-7 at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday night in what looked anything but a battle between two of the competition's top three teams.
The Brumbies arrived in Auckland chasing their first win at Eden Park since Christian Leali'ifano booted them to victory at New Zealand rugby's most imposing fortress 11 years ago.
They soon realised why it can be so difficult to beat the Blues - not just at Eden Park, but anywhere. You could be at Canberra Stadium or Campese Field, Jamison or Jerusalem.
Because even when scrumhalf Taufa Funaki saw yellow in the sixth minute, winger Mark Tele'a turned the ball over, Dalton Papali'i charged downfield, and Hoskins Sotutu drew level as the competition's leading try scorer.
Things would only go from bad to worse for a Brumbies outfit which looked flat in their biggest game of the season to date.
"We just got physically dominated the whole game," Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan said.
"We had no go-forward in attack and we couldn't seem to slow their ball down at all, or their momentum in defence. We had a few opportunities there in that first 20 minutes in A-zone and we couldn't convert that into points. It was all downhill from there.
"We had a similar sort of feeling after the Chiefs game earlier in the season, so disappointing to roll out a similar performance. They're obviously quality teams and you've got to want to play these games. A big week of review, move on nice and fast and get ready for the Canes."
The Blues took a 24-0 lead into the break after Caleb Clarke charged through four defenders from close range. Commentators likened it to placing a stick of dynamite by the front door. The defenders might have thought it was more like trying to stop a bullet train.
Then Sotutu scored his second, making the visitors pay after Noah Lolesio's goal-line drop out travelled out on the full.
The scoreboard certainty didn't look pretty - but was its lopsided nature any real surprise when you consider the Brumbies made 125 tackles to the Blues' 36 in the first half alone?
"What [Larkham] will be frustrated with is the lack of cohesion," former All Blacks playmaker Aaron Cruden said. "They were a little bit shellshocked."
Whatever was said at half-time didn't reverse the trend. James Slipper saw yellow in the 50th minute for an accidental high shot and the Blues surged over the try line at will.
Forget 13 plus, who had 40 plus in this week's multi? Only a Luke Reimer try in the second half could save the Brumbies from being held to nil.
It wasn't a Brumbies side Super Rugby fans were used to seeing - even if there were shades of their 46-12 loss to the Chiefs earlier this year. The Blues, though, they looked every bit a championship-winning team.
"It's been a tough week, it's been pretty intense. We knew we had to respect the Brumbies and how they played, so very happy with that performance," Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said.
"We prepared and backed ourselves. We knew if we backed ourselves we would get that result. If we backed our physicality, which we did, then we expected that result.
"With our run of games coming up, nothing is certain. We've got to take this into next week and prepare for another tough team. This is good prep for that run of games, especially coming into finals."
Things don't get any easier for the Brumbies. Awaiting them are the unbeaten Hurricanes, who are yet to taste defeat this season and lead the competition after nine rounds.
The Brumbies are banking on a bumper crowd at Canberra Stadium next weekend, shutting down local rugby competitions in a bid to lure fans through the gates - and they might need every voice.
Because this is about as tough a two-week stretch as Larkham could be dealt with the Brumbies looking to prove they are a genuine title contender this season after years of finals heartbreak.
The better news? The cavalry is coming. Captain Allan Alaalatoa is on the cusp of returning from an Achilles injury and re-joining Brumbies training this week.
Winger Andy Muirhead and outside centre Len Ikitau are on the verge of their own comebacks from injury. Even flying winger Ben O'Donnell is closing in on a return from an anterior cruciate ligament tear.
"Having 'Slips', Allan, 'Dern' [Cadeyrn Neville], even a Jack Debreczini talking to you, it just settles everything down for you. Those fellas have seen all the lights before and nothing really rattles them," emerging Brumbies prop Harry Vella said.
"When you've got the boys steering the ship looking pretty calm, it's pretty easy to follow them."
Fans can only hope things might be falling into place at the right time for Larkham and the Brumbies.
AT A GLANCE
Super Rugby Pacific round nine: BLUES 46 (Hoskins Sotutu 2, Caleb Clarke, Dalton Papali'i, Taufa Funaki, Ricky Riccitelli, Kurt Eklund tries; Harry Plummer 4 conversions; Plummer penalty) bt ACT BRUMBIES 7 (Luke Reimer try; Noah Lolesio conversion) at Eden Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.