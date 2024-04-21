The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Equally big challenge coming up': Why bouncing back matters for Brumbies

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 21 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Depending on who you listen to, it's never been harder to try to convince your mates to come to a Super Rugby game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.