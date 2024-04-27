Injured trio send scare through Brumbies camp after Hurricanes boilover

Corey Toole walked out of Canberra Stadium in a moon boot. Blake Schoupp left the ground on a medicab and Len Ikitau is in the midst of concussion protocols.
But ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is hopeful the trio will be fit to back up from a thrilling win over the Hurricanes at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Toole lasted just one half with a suspected ankle injury, Schoupp sent a major scare through the camp when he fell awkwardly in a scrum and needed treatment on the field, and Ikitau's comeback was cut short by a head knock - but there is hope they will be fit to face the Fijian Drua this week.
"Corey is in a boot, so we'll just assess that. It's just a precautionary boot at this stage," Larkham said.
"Schouppy is moving his shoulder OK, he's got a bit of ice on it at the moment. It's a wait and see. He is feeling OK at the moment but he was obviously in a fair bit of pain. Not neck, which is good, that was the initial thought. [Ikitau] came through well. When you go through that process, you've got to tick off two or three more as well."
It feels like a lifetime ago Ben O'Donnell was burning opposite wingers to emerge as one of Super Rugby's most in-form players.
It's been almost 12 months to the day since the Brumbies winger tore his anterior cruciate ligament and ended his rookie season with the club after scoring five tries in seven games.
Now he is knocking on the door for a return to Stephen Larkham's side after scoring a hat-trick for the Brumbies Runners in a 65-0 win over Hong Kong China.
The Runners - a side boasting Brumbies squad members and some of the John I Dent Cup's best talent - ran in 11 tries against the tourists with Declan Meredith and Hudson Creighton also crossing the stripe after being forced out of Larkham's match day 23.
With Len Ikitau and Andy Muirhead bolstering the Brumbies' back line this week, you'd have to think it's only a matter of time before O'Donnell forces his way into the mix.
Chris Thomson has reached the end of the road with the Brumbies.
The club's general manager will follow in the footsteps of father and current Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson in joining the Wallabies as manager.
But with no replacement locked in, the Brumbies are without a contracting boss while deep in negotiations with a host of stars, with officials eager to finalise their roster for 2025.
You've heard all sorts of proposals to reignite Super Rugby - from cutting ties with New Zealand franchises and going it alone, from cutting teams to introducing more from Argentina and Japan again - but how about this one? A fella named Richard proposed to his partner on the field before kick-off - and she said yes.
