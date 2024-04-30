Injury timeline reveals major blow for Brumbies, Wallabies hopes

Corey Toole's hopes of bolting into the Wallabies squad have been dealt a cruel blow after the Super Rugby excitement machine was ruled out until the eve of the play-offs.
The ACT Brumbies flyer will miss at least three weeks after suffering an ankle syndesmosis injury, while it is hoped Blake Schoupp won't be out for longer after dislocating his shoulder in the win against the Wellington Hurricanes.
The pair will be missing from the Brumbies' team sheet when coach Stephen Larkham finalises his squad for the clash against the Fijian Drua on Saturday night.
Larkham is expected to make multiple changes as he balances top-two ambitions with the need to keep players fresh going into the finals campaign.
Toole won't be back until the May 24 game against the Melbourne Rebels, while Schoupp is still being assessed but is likely to be missing until the finals campaign begins.
Both will be racing the clock to get back in time to impress new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt and boost the Brumbies' chances of chasing a Super Rugby title.
They are third on the ladder, one win behind the Hurricanes and Auckland Blues, with five games left in the regular season. Finishing in the top two gives teams a massive advantage at finals time, guaranteeing at least two home games and the chance to host the final.
But back-row enforcer Rob Valetini says the players won't get distracted by the top-two discussion, wary of looking too far ahead and slipping before the play-offs even begin.
"I think the way we started [the season] was all right. But now we have tweaked some of our training and it's showing in games. We're trying to peak at the right time," Valetini said.
"If we think about top two, we get lost. We'll take it day by day because every game from now on is going to be tough. [Every match] will be critical to finishing in that top two but if we get too far ahead we'll get lost on the weekend."
The injury absences will open the door for Ben O'Donnell and Harry Vella to rejoin the match-day squad, while Larkham will also consider rotating his locks and managing any niggling problems.
Rugby Australia has cleared the way for Valetini - the reigning John Eales Medal winner - to power through the rest of the season despite shouldering a massive workload for the Test team and the Brumbies.
He has played all but 46 minutes this year - the most of any forward at the Brumbies - and is eager for more as he prepares for a match up against his older brother, Kemu, this weekend.
Kemu was the toast of the Valetini family earlier this year after he slotted a late drop goal to beat the NSW Waratahs and, in the process, steal bragging rights from his young sibling.
Valetini is hoping the pair get a chance to go head to head, and Kemu should be wary because the Brumbies star says being more mature this season has helped him unleash hell on opponents.
"They [Larkham and forward coach Ben Mowen] let me do my thing, which is sort of what I like. There's not a lot of pressure on, I can just go out and play my game," Valetini said.
"If anything I've been thinking of being a leader more through my actions. I had to grow up a bit, I'm not young any more. I think [that's about] setting a good example for others, knowing that I'm not the youngest any more and trying to be my best.
"If my brother plays it will be pretty cool. Family will probably come up for that ... I've enjoyed playing the Drua in the last two years. They bring something different - they're all big men and powerful, so I'm keen to rip in."
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm
