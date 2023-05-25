Angry isn't the right word to describe how Andy Muirhead felt last week. Frustrated is a little bit closer. Dejected is probably the most accurate, although there was certainly some anger and plenty of frustration running through his mind after the ACT Brumbies' Indigenous Voice to Parliament debacle last week.
He was stunned when chairman Matt Nobbs declared the club would not weigh into the Voice debate, then relieved when Nobbs reversed that decision to publicly support the "yes" vote a week later.
Muirhead felt compelled to front his Brumbies teammates about the issue in a team meeting after speaking to coach Stephen Larkham and former skipper, turned senator, David Pocock.
Because if there's one good thing to come of the wrongs of last week, it's that it has put in the spotlight all the positive things Muirhead hopes will end rugby league's stranglehold on Indigenous juniors.
Like the club choosing to wear an Indigenous jersey on multiple occasions this season for the first time in history, or the new First Nations pathway program to encourage Indigenous players to chase a Super Rugby dream.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
As it stands, Muirhead is one of only 10 Indigenous players in Brumbies history, which is perhaps why it was so surprising that Nobbs made the initial call without speaking to the try-scoring winger.
"It was a tough week," Muirhead said. "I know how much work our club is doing in that space, and that our clubs stand for and what our genuine beliefs are.
"It was a bit of learning for the club. There are a lot of people in public and our group who don't know too much about [the Voice to Parliament referendum], so it was an opportunity for me to give a rundown on what it is. The pros and cons, so it's actually been good in that sense.
"The more we can educate people on what it is and what will happen, the better it is because everyone can make educated decisions.
"There aren't enough Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders playing our game and one way we believe we can get more people is having more guys at the top level.
"There's a lot of talent out there, it's actually quite freaky when you go out and watch. There are a lot more Indigenous people playing in NRL teams and it's the law of averages. When we get some more guys playing rugby union at the top level, younger guys might see themselves putting on a Brumbies jersey."
The Brumbies joined Rugby Australia in officially supporting the "Yes" campaign this week.
Nobbs has apologised for not consulting the players or the club's Indigenous cultural advisory group after initially opting against a formal stance.
Muirhead said he was surprised by the decision, but he spoke to Nobbs about why it was important and had lengthy conversations with Pocock about why the Brumbies should support the "Yes" vote.
"I think sport is a powerful vehicle where you can push really strong messages across," Muirhead said.
"Us as a sport, Rugby Australia and obviously the Brumbies, coming out to show support, I think we can always do good in that space. Everyone makes their own decisions, but I am glad we got behind it.
"We live in a country that has a good democracy and everyone gets to make an educated decision when we get to vote, whether it's who's running the countries or policies.
"It's all about education because I'm not here to tell everyone to vote 'Yes', that's just my opinion. Everyone has an opportunity to do their own research and make an educated decision."
The Brumbies will wear their new-look Indigenous jersey - designed by Wiradjuri man Jayden McLachlan - again this week when they play the Waikato Chiefs at Canberra Stadium.
They debuted the strip against the Canterbury Crusaders earlier this season after the players voted to wear it in any game where there was a clash of uniforms instead of a one-off gesture.
The Brumbies also identified five talented Indigenous players earlier this year and invited them to train with the club's Super Rugby program in the pre-season.
It's part of a pathways and development program to get young Indigenous players excited about following the likes of Muirhead instead of Latrell Mitchell or Jack Wighton in the NRL.
Matt Sonter, one of the Brumbies' Indigenous advisers, hosted several educational sessions for the squad earlier this year.
"The biggest thing the Brumbies did this year was to allow our boys to come in day one of pre-season with everyone else. They had to earn their stripes," Sonter said.
Muirhead is excited to get the chance to wear the jersey again this week to represent his people, and the work the Brumbies are doing.
"There's a bit more of a connection in the sense that Jayden McLachlan painted it, he's a good friend of mine and the artwork he brought to the club really impressed," Muirhead said.
"We've been so proactive in this space over the last 12 or 18 months with the pathways program, we get an opportunity to celebrate those guys.
"The club has been so good, in particular Craig Leseberg. He's been unreal in terms of what we've been able to put together and we'll look to do the same program at the end of the year with hopefully a chance for those guys to get contracts at the end of the tunnel."
SUPER RUGBY
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs at Canbera Stadium, 7.35pm
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Tom Hooper, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Reserves: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Klayton Thorn, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.