ACT Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs has apologised for a lack of consultation with the club's players after publicly announcing the organisation's stance on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.
As sporting organisations, teams and players scramble to get a better understanding of the impending referendum, the Brumbies were forced to clarify their position on the issue.
They published a statement late on Tuesday night to clear the air after Nobbs' comments earlier in the day caught some key stakeholders by surprise when he revealed the Brumbies board unanimously decided not to take a position on the Voice.
"We don't think politics should play a part in sport," Nobbs said in the Sydney Morning Herald.
"There's no way in the world that we would muzzle our players, they will be free to express themselves as they wish, but we do not believe it is the Brumbies' role to support a position."
But his announcement surprised many at the club and the Brumbies did not want players caught in the middle as Rugby Australia delays its decision about whether to publicly back the "yes" vote.
The NRL and the Australian Olympic Committee have supported the "yes" campaign, the AFL is expected to make its position clear in the coming days and Cricket Australia is still formulating its plans.
"On behalf of the ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union board of directors, I would like to clarify our position on the upcoming referendum to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice," Nobbs said.
"I want to make it clear that this is our position as the Brumbies' board of directors, and not that of Rugby Australia.
"It has been the board of directors' position that it is not the organisation's place to advocate on matters such as a public referendum, despite our own personal feelings on the matter.
"However, it was not my place to make public comment on this position until fully consulting with both the playing group and the club's Indigenous Cultural Advisory Group and for that I can only hold my hand up and apologise.
"As a club, we are constantly seeking opportunities to learn so that we can play our part in removing barriers and creating opportunities for First Peoples of Australia, and we look forward to celebrating our First Nations Round against the Chiefs next week.
"As a board, we recognise that we need to now consult further with key stakeholders before making further comment."
Former Brumbies and Wallabies skipper David Pocock, who is now an independent senator, hoped Rugby Australia would support the "yes" campaign.
The Voice will be Australia's first referendum since 1999, with Australians asked to vote on "a proposed law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice."
A Voice to Parliament will be a permanent body for First Nations people to advise the federal parliament when decisions are being made about their lives. It is aimed to result in better laws, policies, targeted investment and outcomes for Indigenous people.
"There's a long history of sport playing a role in social change. A history of sport having an active role in these conversations and challenging society to think about issues," Pocock said.
"Given Rugby Australia's leadership on tackling homophobia, being the first football code to have an inclusion policy, then their support of marriage equality, I'd be very surprised if they don't support the Voice. Players and fans have loved including a Welcome to Country before Test matches and playing in the Wallabies Indigenous jersey.
"The Uluru Statement from the Heart is a generous offer to all Australians that I'd encourage everyone to read and learn more about. We have an opportunity to take up that offer in the referendum and move forward together as a country."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
