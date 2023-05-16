Canberra Raiders second-rower Hudson Young is inching toward a million-dollar contract extension, but no deal has been done yet.
Young is off contract at the end of next season, but is a prime target to lock down with his star rising in the NRL.
The potential NSW Origin bolter reportedly secured a $2.8 million deal on the weekend to remain in the capital until the end of 2027, but his manager Sam Ayoub said negotiations were ongoing and an agreement was still "miles off".
"We certainly haven't agreed to any final terms," Ayoub told The Canberra Times.
"We're all hoping we'll get there.
"Hudson loves the club and enjoying his progress there.
"It's a process that we're working through.
"All parties are intent to get a deal finalised and we'll get closer to that during the course of this week."
READ MORE:
The Canberra Times revealed the Raiders had opened contract talks with Young in March.
Last week the club extended Emre Guler for another two years as the first signing since Jack Wighton's departure was confirmed, and it's understood the Raiders are still working on extending Tom Starling and Corey Horsburgh too.
Young has been a standout at the Raiders in recent seasons, and continued that strong form this year.
He's averaging over 100 run metres and has scored five tries in 10 games, including back-to-back weeks, which has propelled him into the conversation for Blues selection.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.