The Canberra Raiders have vowed to fight to keep star five-eighth Jack Wighton, after he told the club he intends to test the open market.
It's not the news Canberra Raiders fans were hoping for, given Wighton had an option in his favour for 2024.
But he's decided against taking that up yet and will instead see what he can get elsewhere.
It doesn't mean he won't remain with the Green Machine beyond this season, and he could still end up signing an upgraded deal to remain in Canberra.
But it would be a big blow to the Raiders if he were to leave, with their attack built around the hard-running half.
It would also leave Canberra scrambling to find a replacement.
There's also not a lot of options on the market, with Luke Brooks and Kyle Flanagan two of the bigger halves off-contract at the end of the season.
It's the first time Wighton's gone to the market since joining the Raiders as a junior from Orange.
He made the decision after talking to advisor Matt Rose, who he spoke to last week.
Wighton would make a raft of rival NRL clubs better by joining them, having won Dally M and Clive Churchill medals, and become a representative player for both NSW and Australia.
He's played 224 NRL games for the Green Machine since making his debut against the Gold Coast in 2012.
Everyone from the Wests Tigers and Redcliffe Dolphins to the Sydney Roosters could be interested in the hard-running No.6.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner vowed they would do everything they could to keep the 30-year-old.
"Jack's been very loyal to us for 14 years - never tested himself on the open market, he's got every right to do that," he said.
"Now's probably the perfect time given the suspension, but we definitely want to keep him and we've told him that.
"When his management gets back from overseas we'll continue those discussions.
"He probably wants to make sure he's setting himself up - he's got a young family - and fully understand he wants to make sure he's getting the right deal.
"But we certainly intend to keep him."
More to come.
NRL ROUND FIVE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
