Raiders NRLW players set to be signed after RLPA strikes contract deal for women

By Scott Bailey
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:22pm
Simaima Taufa has a job working at the Raiders and has been linked to their NRLW team. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Canberra Raiders are poised to announce their first female recruits in the coming days after the NRL paved the way for the contracting window to open on Wednesday.

