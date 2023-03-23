The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders sign Simaima Taufa for NRL - hopefully NRLW, too

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Jillaroos and NSW player Lisa Fiaola is the Raiders women's wellbeing and education manager. Picture supplied

Simaima Taufa has a job with the Canberra Raiders, but not as an NRLW player - yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.