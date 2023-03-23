Simaima Taufa has a job with the Canberra Raiders, but not as an NRLW player - yet.
NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick would love for her to also pull on the Green Machine jersey in their inaugural season later in the year, but they still can't sign any players because there's no contracts.
The Raiders have been able to sign former Jillaroo Lisa Fiaola as their women's wellbeing and education manager, with one of her main jobs to help any players moving to Canberra to settle into the capital.
Taufa could be one of those players - although she'll already have settled into ACT life.
She was part of Australia's World Cup winning team last year and has played State of Origin for NSW.
Taufa played for Parramatta in both of last year's NRLW campaigns, having been with the Sydney Roosters for the competition's opening three seasons.
The 28-year-old has a maternity leave role at the Raiders and has been linked with becoming a foundation NRLW player as well.
Borthwick hoped that would be the case.
"She's taken up an opportunity working in the NRL space and we'd like to see her transition into our NRLW program, but without a contract to sign ... you just don't know," he said.
"But she's got a job here so that's a good sign. She's happy to be working with the NRL boys at the moment and she's doing a good job.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"I'd like another 20 of those. I'd like Tamika Upton or a Jesse Southwell to take a job down here, that'd be unreal," Borthwick added with a laugh.
Fiaola started her new role on Monday as she brought her own experience playing for both Australia and NSW.
The NSW Rugby League under-17s girl's competition's called the Lisa Fiaola Cup.
One of her biggest roles, once the NRLW collective bargaining agreement has been finalised, will be helping all the relocating players settle into their new city.
Fiaola has already started working with the Raiders' under-18 Tarsha Gale Cup side.
"My main priority will be to help the girls relocate and make them feel at home, get to know the place a bit better - just make sure they're all settled and feeling very much at home," she said.
"I can understand what they're saying on the player's side of things - I think that's beneficial - and just coming from a person side of things, just a normal person being involved in the game, I can understand the ups and downs."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.