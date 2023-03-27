Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White has rolled out the welcome mat for rugby convert Joseph Sua'ali'i, embracing the warfare with rugby league and declaring his own desire to sign a new deal to put him on the path to the British and Irish Lions in 2025.
The rugby union world is still abuzz after Sua'ali'i turned his back on the NRL on the weekend to commit to the Wallabies and NSW Waratahs for the Lions tour and a home World Cup in 2027.
It sparked a string of jibes from rugby league officials and players, while some in rugby circles questioned the $1.6 million per-season price tag to lure Sua'ali'i to the "game they play in Heaven".
It has also provided a subplot to Waratah week as the ACT Brumbies attempt to stretch their domination of their NSW rivals to 10 in a row when they meet in Canberra on Saturday night.
White says it's all good news, even if there are detractors.
"They're talking about us," White grinned.
"How good. Even the leaguies ... they're talking about us. It's unreal. We're starting to get spoken about and we're starting to play some good footy. There's an opportunity for us there within Super Rugby.
"The chit chat is there, but we've got to back it up with performances. It's exciting, you're going to hear more and more about rugby over the next five years because there are some big years ahead."
As for Sua'ali'i's impending arrival, there was suggestion existing Super Rugby players had grown tired of Eddie Jones' pursuit of NRL talent to bolster the ranks.
White is one of those players waiting for a deal to be done as he sets his sights on playing at least another two years in Canberra and for the Wallabies.
Now that Rugby Australia has landed its big fish, the runway is clear for others to follow and it's believed the Brumbies are on the verge of finalising deals for the likes of Tom Wright and Len Ikitau.
White said there was no animosity towards Sua'ali'i, who played schoolboy rugby league and union but has starred for the Sydney Roosters since breaking into the professional ranks as a teenager.
"Good on him, what an opportunity," White said.
"It's exciting and he's seen the excitement and some big dollars. That's all right, that's the game and where we're at. He's an unbelievable talent and most certainly we'd like to have a guy like Joseph over here playing with us than over there playing with the mungoes.
"It's good for the game, this sort of stuff is just going to build and you're going to hear about rugby more and more as the years go on with what's coming up over the next five years. So it's exciting ... rugby's in the papers."
On the field, the Brumbies are hoping to inflict more pain on the Sua'ali'i-less Waratahs when they come to the capital this week.
White is expected to return to the starting XV after being rested per Rugby Australia's request last week and he says there's plenty more rugby left in his 32-year-old legs as he sets his sights on the World Cup this year and then the Lions tour.
He has been one of Australian rugby's most consistent performers over the past three years after returning from a stint in England and he will be on the radar of several European and Japanese clubs if Rugby Australia don't move to lock him up for the future.
White's preference, however, is to stay with the Brumbies and battle for the Wallabies' No. 9 jersey.
"Bloody oath. Can't you hear the excitement in my voice for the next five years," White said.
"Of course I want to be here, that's massive. I'd love to be a part of [the Lions]. There's a lot of water to go under the bridge before then, but how exciting."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
