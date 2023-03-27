The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Nic White backs Joseph Sua'ali'i to make rugby union transition for British and Irish Lions

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White, right, has rolled out the welcome mat for rugby convert Joseph Sua'ali'i. Pictures Getty Images, Keegan Carroll

Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White has rolled out the welcome mat for rugby convert Joseph Sua'ali'i, embracing the warfare with rugby league and declaring his own desire to sign a new deal to put him on the path to the British and Irish Lions in 2025.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.