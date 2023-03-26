Kathryn Toohey wants to bring Super Netball back to Canberra.
The retired Major-General has joined the GWS Giants board as Canberra's representative - even though there's no longer a requirement for the ACT to be represented as part of the government's deal with the AFL club.
Toohey was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in 2017 for her service to the army in a career that spanned 36 years.
She was also awarded Australia's Conspicuous Service Cross as part of that service.
Toohey was born in Queanbeyan and raised in Canberra, and has spent most of her life living in the capital.
Following her retirement, Toohey has also recently been appointed a director of Basketball ACT.
She went up to Sydney last week to watch the Giants' season-opening win over the Adelaide Crows in the AFL and went up again on Sunday to watch the Giants play the West Coast Fever in Super Netball.
Toohey has targeted bringing the Giants back to playing netball games in Canberra.
The Giants haven't played at AIS Arena since 2019, with the federal government closing it the following year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But work to bring the arena back up to safety standards should be completed by the end of the year.
That could see a Super Netball return to the capital in 2024.
"I'm looking forward to the home games [at Manuka for the AFL] this season," Toohey said.
"I'm also interested in the future to see if we can bring Giants Netball back to Canberra.
"I think that was always, at an appropriate time, the understanding that that would happen.
"I was also impressed, before I joined the board, with the Giants kicking off the season [at their community camp] here in Canberra - and they intend to continue to contribute to that grass-level, AFL culture."
The Giants' first 10-year deal with the ACT government - to play AFL games at Manuka Oval - included a clause requiring there to be a Canberra representative on the club's board.
Both Peter Taylor and Michael Costello have served on the board, with the latter recently stepping down having completed the maximum time allowed under the club's constitution.
But the Giants' new 10-year, $28.5 million deal - announced in December - no longer has that Canberra director clause.
The Giants have, however, maintained that link on their own accord through Toohey's appointment.
"I think I do bring that Canberran perspective on things. I was also really strongly attracted to the Giants' culture - it's a very family orientated culture," Toohey said.
"My background is in projects and governance, but I think also perhaps with that army background I come from a very strong value-based culture.
"I have maybe a view on the integrity side of sport as well."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
