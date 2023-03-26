The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL
Exclusive

Canberra's new GWS Giants board member revealed

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 26 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired Major General Kathryn Toohey has joined the GWS Giants board. Picture supplied

Kathryn Toohey wants to bring Super Netball back to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.