The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White eyeing new contract, next major milestone

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 2 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic White laid down the law at ACT Brumbies training this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White is determined to secure his future and commence a quest to play 150 games for the franchise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.