ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White is determined to secure his future and commence a quest to play 150 games for the franchise.
The veteran joined an elite group when he played his 100th game for the club in last Friday's 31-25 victory over the NSW Waratahs.
White is off-contract at the end of the season, having signed a one-year extension last May. The deal was a short-term compromise between Rugby Australia and the 32-year-old.
RA officials were hesitant to commit to a long-term contract for a player entering the twilight of his career.
Despite his age, White feels he is in the best form of his career and was a standout for the Brumbies and Wallabies in 2022.
The scrumhalf has made no secret of his desire to feature in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and the 2027 home World Cup looms as a potential swansong.
The arrival of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach put a number of contract discussions on hold, however White is eager to secure his future as soon as possible.
"[The conversations] have progressed, hopefully that will figure itself out in the not too distant future," White said. "I've always been pretty vocal around my ambitions to want to stay and play in Australia and play the Lions in 2025.
"Last year I played every game, every Test I was available for. I don't see myself slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully it sorts itself out, I'd love to do it here in Canberra, here in Australia, but unfortunately these things aren't all within my control."
Having commenced his season off the bench last weekend, White is set to fill the role for Sunday's Super Round clash with the Auckland Blues in Melbourne.
Coach Stephen Larkham was keen to stick to a winning formula and retain Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni as his starting halves.
The pair were impressive in the victory over the Waratahs, the scrumhalf scoring a try, producing an audacious play to set up another and astute with the boot.
The local junior has long been touted as a long-term Brumbies No.9 and has had to wait patiently for opportunities behind White in recent seasons.
Lonergan is contracted to the franchise until the end of 2025 and club officials will be required to manage the jigsaw puzzle should White remain in Canberra.
The veteran learned from his experienced teammates throughout the early days of his career and he's embraced the opportunity to mentor his protege in recent seasons.
"When I first came back [to the Brumbies] I saw my role as passing on my knowledge," White said. "Ryan's developing into an unbelievable nine. There's a great little partnership there between the two of us. At times I'll sit on the bench like last week and he'll start, sometimes it's vice versa.
"He's keeping me on my toes and helping me take my game to a new level. Lat year was my best rugby year, both in Super Rugby and internationals, certainly a whole lot to do with the amount Ryan is pushing me.
"Ryan's getting better and better and I'd like to think I'm having a part to play. I'm passing on as much as I can. There will come a time when the reins are passed over, eventually he'll be the one passing to another young buck, it's the cycle of life."
With 100 Brumbies games now under his belt, White is eyeing a new goal.
Just Ben Alexander and Christian Lealiifano have represented the team 150 times and the scrumhalf is determined to join the pair in the next few years.
It's an ambitious plan but White takes solace from the various scrumhalves currently in their 30s playing international rugby.
White's biggest challenge is managing his body and he's confident that won't be an issue moving forward.
"I don't feel like I'm slowing down anytime soon," he said. "I've definitely got another 50 in me. At this stage, it's about managing things. I played every game last year, I'm not at the stage of slowing down just yet.
"I'm very fortunate to have Steve [Larkham] back here. He's a guy who played a long time and understands a fair bit around management of older players and what that can look like. I'm very grateful I've got a guy like him who can pass that advice of how to stretch it out.
"Someone said to me the other day I should be in my prime at 32 and I feel like I am. Hopefully I have another 50 left in me. How many will be at the Brumbies is undecided, that's not up to me, but I feel I've still got a few left in me."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
