Eddie Jones and Brett Hodgson prowled the St Edmund's College sidelines together on Monday. They mingled. They sat and talked. They started a World Cup journey.
It was somewhat ironic that Hodgson, a former NRL star and new Wallabies defence coach, had a notebook in hand as the man he's replacing led the ACT Brumbies through a Super Rugby session.
But the very fact Hodgson was next to Jones while Laurie Fisher was on the field is the reason why the former Parramatta and Wests Tigers fullback is now on Jones' World Cup mission.
Because even though Jones rates Fisher as an "outstanding coach", he wanted a full-time assistant given time is the biggest enemy to the Wallabies' new era.
So Hodgson was unveiled as the first major piece of the assistant coaching puzzle following the departure of Fisher, Dan McKellar and Petrus du Plessis
"It's good to have someone I've worked with before given the job we've got over the next eight months to improve the team," Jones said.
"I haven't coached with Brett, but he was with us [in England] all through November so he's got an understanding of what we want to do in defence and it's a good fit.
"The big thing is getting the right people and right staff for the players. It's not what I need, it's what the players need."
Jones has been on a non-stop blitz since he returned to Australia last month, speaking to media, meeting players, talking with coaches and mingling with fans.
He was in Sydney on Friday, Townsville on Saturday and Canberra on Monday, and he'll keep going for the rest of the year to fast track his second stint as Wallabies coach.
The talk of the past week has been dominated by Jones' coaching set up.
McKellar, the former Brumbies coach who left Canberra to be Dave Rennie's full-time assistant, had a chance to go to the World Cup but was offered the top job at Leicester last week.
"He wants to be a head coach. Who am I to argue with that? He's gone off and I wish him the best," Jones said.
Rennie brought Fisher into the Wallabies job last year to look after defence, as well as juggling his Brumbies' Super Rugby duties.
Jones said he needed a full-time assistant rather than one working two jobs. Fisher admits he's disappointed, but says his only focus now is putting all of his energy into the Brumbies.
"I just need to have some of my own staff. Brett is going to deal with defence and that means Laurie missed out," Jones said.
"Laurie's an excellent coach. An outstanding coach and you can see that here again today.
"Laurie can give a lot of value, it was just one of those things. Brett and I spent the whole day together today, we've been talking all day.
"I wanted to minimise the people I got out of Super Rugby, and I still might need one or two, but I want staff to be working together [every day]. There are a lot of voices and the one message has to be the same. If you try to do that before the Test series starts, it's potentially difficult."
But that doesn't mean Super Rugby coaches are on the outer. The reality is Jones will lean on some for their expertise, potentially even Fisher, given most coaches are already locked up in a World Cup year.
Brumbies scrum coach Dan Palmer is one of those who may benefit.
"We're still looking to use Dan," Jones said. "He had a role last year with the Wallabies in bringing technical expertise at the start of each campaign. And the discussions we've had ... we'd like to do that again."
Jones was impressed with the opening round of Super Rugby. Of the Australian teams, the Brumbies beat the Waratahs, the Reds lost to the Hurricanes and the Force beat the Rebels.
All teams will come together this weekend for "Super Round" in Melbourne, with the Brumbies facing a massive test against the star-studded Auckland Blues.
All teams are still adjusting to the new law changes this season, including scrum, lineout, kick-off and goal-kicking shotclocks to speed up play.
"From a general point of view, the intent of the law variations was positive. There was a greater positive feel about the game," Jones said.
"There was a lot of quick ruck ball and that let teams play a lot less structured. The Brumbies-Waratahs was one of the toughest of the first weekend.
"The advantage of Super Rugby is that it's quicker than Test rugby. You've also got to understand the tighter parts of the game are going to be important [at Test level]."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
