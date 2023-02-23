Former Wallabies playmaker Tim Horan has declared Dan McKellar's departure a devastating short-term blow for Australian rugby.
The former ACT Brumbies head coach officially left the Wallabies set up on Wednesday to take up a job with English powerhouse Leicester.
McKellar had originally been anointed the next Australian coach and took on a full-time assistant role in Dave Rennie's staff last year.
That all changed when Eddie Jones was signed on a five-year deal and while McKellar had the chance to remain with the Wallabies, he ultimately decided to pursue a new opportunity.
"It's one of the biggest losses in coaching we've had for the last 10 years. It's a loss in the short term. He's the best coach going around Australia at the moment, he has been for a couple of years," Horan said.
"It's a short-term loss, but hopefully there's a gain in the long term when Dan comes back in three, four, five years. Letting him go overseas and get experience in the tough English competition, he'll be a much smarter coach when he comes back to Australia."
McKellar's exit leaves Jones without a coaching staff just seven months out from the World Cup.
Brumbies assistant Laurie Fisher revealed last week his time with the Wallabies had come to an end and the new head coach appears to be running out of options.
Horan was surprised by Fisher's exit but is optimistic Jones has a plan in mind.
"Eddie is very experienced, he'll put a team together to give the Wallabies the best chance of not just making a quarter-final, but get to the semi-final," he said.
"Laurie is a benefit to any squad, he's a very good coach. Eddie's gameplan and the style of rugby he's looking for will determine what assistant coaches he puts in place."
McKellar's exit came as Rob Valetini signed a four-year extension with the Wallabies and Brumbies and was named 2022 Super Rugby Pacific player of the year.
The loose forward appears a lock to feature in Jones' squad, however the nerves are high ahead of Friday's season opener.
"He's been smiling a bit so that's a good sign, I think, at the moment but we'll have to see come Wallabies time, if I'm there when the squad's named," Valetini said.
"Different coach, probably a different style of playing, I definitely think every spot is up for grabs this year and everybody gets a chance to push their case forward during Super Rugby,"
With Valetini locked up, Horan said fellow Brumby Pete Samu should be Rugby Australia's next priority.
"Rob and Pete Samu will be important for Australian rugby in the next five years. They need to lock Pete down yesterday," Horan said.
