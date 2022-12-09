The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies assistant Laurie Fisher hits the ground running after stint with Wallabies

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It didn't take long for Laurie Fisher to return to work at the Brumbies. Picture Lachlan Lawson/ACTBrumbiesMedia

Laurie Fisher had every opportunity to take a well-earned holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.