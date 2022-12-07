If the Raiders have their way, MacKenzie Wiki will be the first father-daughter signing in the club's history.
The 21-year-old, her Raiders legend dad Ruben and former Brumby mum Santa, were all in Canberra on Wednesday to tour the club's Braddon headquarters ahead of the upcoming NRLW season.
As soon as the league's collective bargaining agreement negotiations are complete, the Raiders will be able to officially sign players, and Wiki is expected to follow in her father's footsteps and join the inaugural NRLW squad.
"It's been about 15 years since I've been back here and being at the Raiders facility, it's just mindblowing," she told The Canberra Times.
"I've always followed the Raiders, and if I had the opportunity to play for the NRLW team, it'd be an honour.
"I don't have a lot of memories from Canberra because I was only little, but being here, I just feel like I'm home.
"I've got family here, my godmother is here and being around them like I was when I was younger, it's so good."
NRLW Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick and chief executive Don Furner have been busy in the off-season setting up the women's program, with recruiting the right players for the club's debut in the competition among their priorities.
They have expanded their talent search to other footy codes, and internationally, and Wiki's two-try performance in three games at the Women's Rugby League World Cup for the Cook Islands, in just her second year playing the game, screamed potential.
It helped that a beloved former Raider and New Zealand captain happened to be her dad, bringing a family connection to the Canberra club.
"She does suit the colour, I'm not going to lie," an emotional Ruben Wiki said when asked what it'd mean to see his daughter play for the Raiders.
"Back in 2004 I ran out for my last game for the Canberra Raiders and I had both my children with me.
"And the possibility that my daughter could do the same thing, running out in the green colours would be amazing.
"She was born in Queanbeyan and if the opportunity does come she will put her best foot forward and do everything she can to make sure that jersey is represented to the highest standards."
The 49-year-old Raiders great now runs a gym in New Zealand, but has long been supportive of the women's game with his sister Germaine representing the Kiwi Ferns in the 1990s.
"Their skill level is crazy and the tackling technique is amazing compared to the men," Ruben said.
"The game is going in the right direction with NRLW and I hope there's bigger things coming for women in league."
MacKenzie Wiki grew up watching her dad play for the Green Machine, and she'd often enjoy his YouTube highlights with her brother Denzel long after they left Canberra.
But it was rugby sevens, netball and swimming that Wiki played most as a kid.
It wasn't until her brother - whom she credits for teaching her how to tackle - pushed her to give rugby league a proper go a few years ago, that she discovered it was the path for her.
"It was very different, very physical compared to sevens which is just running for days," Wiki said of her first taste of rugby league with club side, the Manurewa Marlins.
"Now it's the only sport I want to play, and I love the contact, just like my old man."
Unlike her dad who started as a centre before a transition to the forwards, Wiki plays as a fullback. But when it comes to toughness, the apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree.
"I've heard a lot that we run the same - just run it straight," she said.
And that gritty Wiki family tradition is encouraged from her mum Santa too, who played rugby union in Canberra after serving in the army.
"I've been 'Kenzie's coach, the taxi driver, the ATM, the cheer squad," she said.
"But the more she's gotten into the rep level in footy, she is reminded to be humble, but when you're on the field, you become the beast.
"In our family you go all out on the field and you're the nicest player off it.
"I'm immensely proud. She's worked really hard and the world's her oyster."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
