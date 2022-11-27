The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cricket ACT officials reveal plan to grow Prime Minister's XI clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 27 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Handscomb was one of many stars to step up during the Prime Minister's XI fixture. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Cricket ACT officials are determined to ensure the Prime Minister's XI clash is handed a consistent slot in the Australian summer of cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.