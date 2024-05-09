Mum, daughter attack woman in her own home with infant in next room

A mother and daughter have attacked a woman in her own home, leaving her unconscious, with an infant in the next room.
Several months later, the mother grabbed a different victim by the collar and pulled her into a car before driving off with the person's legs dangling out the window.
The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Magistrate James Lawton sentenced the woman to seven months' jail time with a 15-month intensive correction order.
It was backdated, meaning she will be released from custody next week, to serve the rest of the sentence in the community.
The mother had previously pleaded guilty to three charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and aggravated furious, reckless, dangerous driving.
In June last year, the mother and daughter attacked a woman and her daughter in a Chisholm home.
When the offenders first arrived the woman was holding a separate infant child, but the baby was taken into another room in fear the violence would escalate.
The mother and daughter offenders then attacked the other woman by striking her, punching her and stomping on her head at least once.
The offender's daughter also pulled the other girl's hair and pushed two fingers into her left eye.
The older victim was unconscious, non-responsive and lying on the ground.
About four months later, a group of teenagers were walking down a Chisholm street, including a 13-year-old wearing a traffic cone on her head.
A woman approached the group to see what was going on and tapped the traffic cone on the girl's head "to try and lighten the mood", documents state.
The girl started screaming and claimed the woman had grabbed her arm.
The girl then screamed out "mum" and a gold Nissan X-Trail came around the corner at "high speed" with tyres screeching.
The mother then drove towards the woman who "heard the engine of the vehicle revving as the vehicle accelerated towards her".
The woman believed the Nissan was going to hit her, but it swerved to the side and narrowly missed.
The mother then grabbed her by the front collar of her jumper, and pulled her through the car's window.
"The pressure around [the victim's] neck made her feel like she was choking," documents state.
The 35-year-old is said to have hit the other woman's jaw before driving forward for up to 10 metres while still holding onto her jumper, the victim's feet dangling in the air.
The woman then freed herself and the driver left.
On Thursday, defence lawyer Simon Jackson said the woman had used her time behind bars "as a positive development experience".
He said she had been an exemplary prisoner and completed numerous programs while in custody.
Prosecutor Julia Churchill had pushed for more time behind bars as a "recognition of harm" to the multiple victims.
