Violent history comes back to bite alleged domestic abuser

An alleged domestic abuser will not be released into the community because of his long criminal history of family violence.
The 25-year-old man, who is not named to protect the alleged victim's identity, did not enter pleas in the ACT Magistrates Court to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
On Thursday, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said she did not need to hear from the prosecution before denying the man's bail application.
"Sometimes past offending is an indicator of future conduct," she said before reading from the man's recent criminal history.
That history included numerous family violence offences of stalking, property damage, choking, assaults and breaching protection orders. Some were committed against the alleged victim in question.
The man was one of nine people in Thursday's bail list facing family violence charges.
Police documents tendered to the court allege him and the woman, who share a child, got into a verbal argument earlier this month.
He allegedly responded to that argument by becoming aggressive and hitting the woman in the face with his forearm and open palm.
The man left the house but contacted his ex-partner, who police said had locked herself in a bathroom out of fear, asking her to come over again.
According to the documents, he said he would "lose his job and would not be able to pay child support" if she did not let him seek "refuge".
Days later, when the woman picked up the man, the pair again got into a verbal argument and he allegedly aggressively hit her in the face with an open palm.
When she pulled the car over and tried to get out "for her own safety", the man allegedly pulled her back by the hair. He is said to have pulled out a large chunk of her hair.
The following day, the man allegedly punched his former partner in the body and refused to leave her home.
The alleged victim fled her home that day with her son when the man fell asleep.
Ms Walker noted the woman had only managed to make the complaint to police from her father's home five days after the first alleged attack.
Police found the woman with numerous visible face and head injuries.
The court heard the alleged victim was "extremely fearful for her safety" and feared retribution from the man.
