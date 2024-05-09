Police seek information on alleged theft, threats and property damage

Police are searching for information after the arrest of a man on Thursday afternoon.
The 29-year-old was arrested in Franklin around 1.15pm on May 9. He allegedly drove into the driveway of an O'Connor home several times, where he is said to have threatened a resident.
He was seen in a dark grey Ford Ranger with what police believed to be a weapon on his lap around midday.
Earlier, the same man allegedly drove onto a nearby construction side where he reportedly threatened another man, damaged property and stole two mobile phones from a vehicle.
He was then seen travelling north on Northbourne Avenue at Turner around 12.40pm.
Police pursued the Ford Ranger through O'Conner and Lyneham but the pursuit ended after the man allegedly sped through a school zone.
The Ford Ranger then collided with an unmarked police car near the intersection of Wattle Street and Brigalow Street, Lyneham at about 1.15pm.
The man was arrested at the scene and is expected to be charged with various offences relating to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed these incidents, who may have interacted with the man, or who may have dash-cam footage of the Ford Ranger being driven in and around the inner north earlier today is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, quoting reference 7744434.
Information can be provided anonymously.
