ACT Brumbies officials have breathed a sigh of relief after Rob Valetini was cleared of serious injury.
The damaging loose forward suffered a syndesmosis injury in Australia's 13-10 loss to Ireland on Sunday morning.
The worst-case scenario would have seen Valetini undergo surgery and ruled out for up to three months. Instead, it was deemed a low-grade injury and he is expected to be fully fit when the Wallabies players return to Brumbies training in mid-January.
In positive news for coach Stephen Larkham, the 24-year-old is unlikely to miss any time during pre-season and will have an uninterrupted lead in to the side's first Super Rugby clash against the NSW Waratahs on February 24.
Valetini and Brumbies teammate Nic White left the Wallabies squad after being ruled out of the final game of the spring tour against Wales on Sunday. After initially passing a head injury assessment during the Ireland clash, White was deemed to have failed concussion protocols following the game.
The pair were two of seven players to suffer injuries in a torrid affair in Dublin, with Taniela Tupou, Andrew Kellaway, Dave Porecki and Hunter Paisami all going down in the loss. Michael Hooper completed the match but developed concussion symptoms upon its completion and will also fly home early.
In addition to the loss of those players, flyhalf Bernard Foley and lock Will Skelton are unavailable for the Wales clash due to club commitments.
Valetini will be replaced by emerging Waratah Langi Gleeson, who earns his first start in a gold jersey.
The disappointment of three tight losses is driving the decimated Wallabies to finish their marathon spring tour on a high as they prepare to take on Wales.
The three-point margin was the biggest of their five-Test tour, falling to big guns France and a shock Italy defeat, both by just a point.
Backrower/lock Jed Holloway said banking another victory, after their opening win over Scotland, was a huge motivation.
"We need wins, and we're so close and that's what's driving the boys to finish this tour off the way we want to," Holloway told reporters.
"It's been well documented, the disappointment ... but we know as a group we're right there and we're taking the right steps to put in a good performance.
"So really striving for that is what's driving us and motivating us for this week."
The Wallabies rebounded from their historic loss to Italy with a rousing performance against Ireland and are on guard for a similar response from Wales.
The Welsh have had a year to forget, suffering a humiliating loss to Tier 2 nation Georgia last weekend, while they allowed Italy their first Six Nations win in seven years.
Australia and Wales are in the same pool at next year's Rugby World Cup in France, adding another spicy layer to the match.
"We know that Wales lost to Georgia last week so they're going to want to make amends for that as well," Holloway said.
The Wallabies had also lost Tom Banks and Lalakai Foketi to injuries earlier in the tour.
The worst of the long injury list was Taniela Tupou's suspected ruptured Achilles, with the prop already back in Australia for further assessment. Confirmation will likely see the powerhouse front-runner miss next year's showpiece tournament.
- with AAP
