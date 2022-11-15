Corey Toole is making his mark on the ACT Brumbies, earning the nickname "drill killer" just three weeks into his full-time stint as a Super Rugby player.
Toole is one of several new faces in the Brumbies squad for next year, making the transition from the sevens circuit to the 15-a-side game.
Toole sparkled during his time with the Australian sevens and was nominated for the World Rugby sevens player of the year award this week.
It came as no surprise to coach Stephen Larkham, or any of the Brumbies he has been paired against during the first training block of the new campaign.
"His understanding of the game has really improved through the sevens program ... I was really impressed with him through that first block," Larkham said.
"Defensively he was outstanding and you probably don't appreciate that enough. We know from an attacking perspective how dangerous he is.
"His nickname in the team is drill killer because you put him one on one with anyone and the drill is pretty much over - he's untouchable out there.
"He's certainly someone I'm excited to see next year."
Larkham has added new faces to a pre-season leadership group in a bid to broaden squad options for next year.
Ben O'Donnell, Harry Vella and Tom Hooper have joined Ryan Lonergan, Andy Muirhead and Jahrome Brown in taking charge of some team sessions while Wallabies leaders are overseas.
It's likely Larkham will stick with Allan Alaalatoa as the team's captain next year, but the returning coach is taking his opportunity to get others to step up in the meantime.
The Brumbies are three weeks into a pre-season training block for the bulk of the squad, with some players trickling back into training this week after Australia A duties and injuries.
The Wallabies aren't due to get back to Brumbies training until January 16, giving them one month to prepare for the season-opener against the NSW Waratahs.
"I've changed a few guys out of the leadership group to give some others a bit of an experience," Larkham said.
"From a leadership perspective, we've got a real project over this period to get them experience leading the team day to day so we're rotating through and we'll continue that until Christmas."
The Brumbies will have 27 players returning from last season and have promoted a host of development players to the top squad.
Jesse Mogg returned to training this week after having an off-season operation on his leg and he won't be able to return to full-contact training until after the Christmas break.
"He's into a bit of running at the moment, but it would be a bonus if he's back [to full training] before the break," Larkham said.
"Things are tracking quite nicely for him, he's in pretty good physical shape at the moment and mentally refreshed, I think we'll see a good season from Moggy when we get him back out there."
The addition of end-of-season games against the Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels gave Larkham an opportunity to get an earlier-than-expected look at the bulk of his squad.
Larkham returned to Brumbies headquarters in August after a three-year stint coaching in Ireland.
He has worked with most of the club's Test representatives before, but his early return and the additional games allowed him to start early work with players he'd never met.
"It was good for me and it was really good for the players as well," Larkham said.
"It was a great opportunity to get together and get some combinations, but equally for me, I could see players in different combinations. It was very beneficial for me."
FULL BRUMBIES SQUAD
Props: Allan Alaalatoa, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Tom Ross, James Slipper, Harry Vella
Hookers: Billy Pollard, Lachlan Lonergan, Connal McInerney
Lock: Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Caderyn Neville, Darcy Swain
Back-rowers: Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Pete Samu, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini
Scrumhalves: Ryan Lonergan, Nic White, Klayton Thorn
Flyhalf: Jack Debreczeni, Noah Lolesio, Nathan Carroll
Centre: Hudson Creighton, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua
Wing/fullback: Declan Meredith, Jesse Mogg, Andy Muirhead, Ben O'Donnell, Corey Toole, Tom Wright
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
