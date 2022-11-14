Canberra's Lydia Williams believes a "unique" trait within the Matildas squad will continue to drive the team's success toward the FIFA Women's World Cup as the goalkeeper readies to close out 2022 on a high.
Williams has been a mainstay in the squad for years, but didn't play in the Matildas' stunning 4-0 demolition of world No.2- ranked Sweden in their friendly on the weekend.
The 34-year-old has had some injury setbacks in the last month, but is hopeful of game-time in their year-ending hit-out against Thailand in Gosford on Tuesday, even as the competition in goals is fierce.
"The girls have done really well, so we'll have a team meeting for our final preparation but I'm not sure if I'll play," Williams said.
"We push each other a lot and all the girls want a clean sheet.
"Thailand are still quite dangerous and a lot of our results over the last couple years have been quite tight, so it'll be a tough one."
The Matildas boasted a strong defence and some brilliant attacking flair against Sweden on Saturday night, in what was one of their best performances under oft-criticised coach Tony Gustavsson.
They're keen to keep that momentum rolling against 40th-ranked Thailand, having found the sweet spot integrating their young talent with Matildas veterans like Williams, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, and Claire Polkinghorne.
"It's pretty unique in that the bulk of us have grown up together for like eight to 10 years," Williams said.
"Some national teams have a few like that, but not the bulk, so that's unique and extraordinary in that aspect.
"Everyone is basically like sisters."
Williams is striving to make her mark with the Matildas under Gustavsson after a shift from Arsenal to Paris Saint Germain mid-year.
While still finding her feet at her new club - between French lessons and rubbing shoulders with Lionel Messi and Neymar - she's also returned to home soil with a new-found appreciation for France's famous cuisine.
"I'm pretty critical of pastries in Australia now, and bread and wine too," Williams joked.
"I'm lactose intolerant so no cheese for me but that's probably a good thing or I'd need to retire."
Retiring is certainly far from Williams' mind with a World Cup around the corner in Australia and New Zealand.
The goalkeeper is determined to be on the field for that tournament kicking off in July next year, and after witnessing the Matildas' slick efforts against Sweden, she knows building form at club level will help her get there.
"Everyone's been playing really well at club level lately, and when you take your performance and your consistency and bring it to the national team, it just clicks," she said.
"Paris has been pretty cool, I'm not going to lie. The language is a little hard to learn, but I'm trying. It's been a really good experience.
"There's a lot of international players so it's just about getting that cohesion.
"I am always up for a new challenge," she added. "Arsenal are killing it at the moment, but I needed a change."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.