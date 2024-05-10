Emerging stars: The four Junior Wallabies the Brumbies must watch this week

A match-winning fullback, a flyhalf playing in Stephen Larkham's backyard, a flyer overlooked by NSW and the captain of an Australian under 20s side chasing a shock Rugby Championship win on Sunday.
These are the four Junior Wallabies the ACT Brumbies could move to lock down in the coming months with Shane Wilcox, Cullen Gray, Angus Staniforth and Toby Macpherson turning heads across Australian rugby.
Wilcox scored two tries - one set up by Staniforth - in a 24-19 win over South Africa at Sunshine Coast Stadium while Gray - who has fired for Wests in the John I Dent Cup - impressed in the No.10 jersey.
Now a win over trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on Sunday - and ideally a Junior Springboks win over Argentina earlier that day - would be enough for the Junior Wallabies to clinch the under 20s Rugby Championship.
All four are in the Brumbies system and have been touted as future Super Rugby stars.
Towering lock Macpherson says the Junior Wallabies are "sick of being in the position we're in", perhaps outlining a desire to reverse the fortunes of Australian rugby.
"We had a big week after last game and we went through a lot of adversity as a group, lots of changes, and I think that's a testament to this group and a testament to Australian rugby that that's the way we want to play," Macpherson said.
"We're sick of being in the position we're in and I think that's a good point for us to start off the back of last week."
The rise of Gray has been anything but a surprise for Wests coach Marco Cecere, who has a host of playmaking weapons at his disposal in club rugby.
Now Australian rugby fans might start to remember the names of players like Gray and Wilcox, who have spent plenty of time mixing with the Brumbies' Super Rugby squad on the training track.
"The crowd was unreal, running out to a packed out crowd is something special, especially playing here in Australia in the green and gold," Wilcox told rugby.com.au after Tuesday's win.
"Those tries were just off the back of some good footy and I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time but as soon as that final hooter went, that roar was crazy.
"I can't imagine what it must be like when the Wallabies close out a game like that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.