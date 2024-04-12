The games you can't miss: Why a Brumby is playing during his week off

Declan Meredith could have taken the weekend off like the rest of the ACT Brumbies.
Instead you'll find him at ANU North Oval on Saturday, playing fullback for Wests against the Uni-Norths Owls Canberra club rugby.
But does that really surprise anyone when Wests coach Marco Cecere has this story to tell?
"When we had a trial game against Gungahlin, he only got a few minutes against whoever the Brumbies played [the night before]. He was seeking out 'Bernie' [Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham] to ask if he could play," Cecere said.
"He did it last year as well. I did say to him, I love that and he's very passionate about the place, but I said at the start of the season he needs to act and think like he's a Brumbies player first and foremost and try to get as many opportunities there.
"We're always happy to get him back."
Meredith claimed the MacDougall Medal as the John I Dent Cup's player of the year last season and soon forced his way into Larkham's match day 23 for the Brumbies in Super Rugby.
But minutes at the top level have been hard to come by with Meredith's preferred positions of flyhalf and fullback occupied by Test-capped stars Noah Lolesio and Tom Wright.
Which is why Meredith jumped at the chance to play club rugby this weekend - even after Larkham encouraged Brumbies players to take a breather during their Super Rugby bye week.
Cullen Gray retains the Lions' No.10 jersey with Meredith shifting to fullback as he presses his case for more opportunities with the Brumbies.
"If I'm being honest, it's a tough one because he's got two Wallabies in front of him at 10 and 15," Cecere said.
"It's tricky, it may well take an injury, but I hope for his sake he can get some minutes in the next few weeks.
"He seems really happy. I remember talking to him before the beginning of last season and he was on the cusp, he was in the Brumbies senior academy.
"We made him captain and he really enjoyed that last year, you could just see his confidence grow after that first full year of training. He's just matured a lot as a person and certainly as a player.
"He's always eager to play 10 - he'll play fullback on the weekend - but it speaks to his eagerness to get his hands on the ball and get involved. He doesn't think he's too good for club footy.
"He'd probably rather play 10 on the weekend if I'm being honest, but we've got Cullen there and he was solid on the weekend so he deserves another shot."
Few at ANU Hockey saw Clive Sear's 1500th game coming quite so soon because, well, it wasn't supposed to.
The 69-year-old is about to play game 1501 - because in his typical unassuming fashion, he snuck in a second game on his birthday last Saturday to reach the rare milestone.
And before anyone could make a major fuss, he slipped away to umpiring duties immediately after the game.
One Canberra hockey milestone that won't slip through the cracks is Emma Taylor's 550th Capital League One appearance for St Patrick's.
Taylor joined the club as a five-year-old in 1989 and began playing first grade as a 14-year-old, and she has become a permanent fixture outside a short stint with the United Roosters. The St Pat's veteran has won 11 first grade premierships in green, spent nine years with the Canberra Strikers and claimed the McKay Medal in 2012. Taylor brings up the milestone against Albury on Saturday.
Saturday
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Woden Valley Rams at Greenway, 3pm; Gungahlin Bulls v Belconnen United at Jamison, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval, 3pm; Goulburn Bulldogs v Yass Magpies at Goulburn, 3pm.
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Woden Valley Rams at Greenway, 10.40am; Goulburn Bulldogs v Yass Magpies at Goulburn, 10.40am; Gungahlin Bulls v Belconnen United at Jamison, 12pm; Bungendore Kangaroos v Queanbeyan Blues at Mick Sherd Oval, 12.30pm.
JOHN I DENT CUP: Uni-Norths Owls v Wests at ANU, 3.05pm; Royals v Tuggeranong Vikings at Phillip Oval, 3.05pm; Queanbeyan Whites v Gungahlin Eagles at Campese Field, 3.35pm.
WOMEN'S PREMIER XV: Uni-Norths Owls v Wests at ANU, 12.15pm; Royals v Tuggeranong ViQueens at Viking Park, 1pm; Queanbeyan Whites v Gungahlin Eagles at Campese Field, 2pm.
NPL MEN'S: Canberra Olympic v Yoogali at O'Connor Enclosed 3pm; Monaro Panthers v O'Connor Knights at Riverside Stadium, 5.45pm.
AIHL: Perth Thunder v Canberra Brave at Perth, 6.30pm.
Sunday
NPL MEN'S: Tuggeranong United v Tigers FC at Greenway, 3pm; Canberra Croatia v Gungahlin United at Deakin, 3pm.
NPL WOMEN'S: West Canberra Wanderers v ANU at Melrose, 12.45pm; Canberra Olympic v Canberra Croatia at O'Connor, 2.30pm; Belconnen United v Gungahlin United at Kaleen, 3pm.
AIHL: Perth Thunder v Canberra Brave in Perth, 6.30pm
