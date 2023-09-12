The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Declan Meredith eyes ACT Brumbies Super Rugby spot after MacDougall Medal win

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The John I Dent Cup's player of the year can use a trip to Japan to jump the queue for an ACT Brumbies jersey with Declan Meredith backed to emerge as a Super Rugby-ready prospect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.