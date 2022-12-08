Danny Morseu knows the next Patty Mills is out there.
He sees him every day, running around on the basketball courts of the Torres Strait Islands.
But Morseu isn't talking about one person in particular, the former Boomer is referring to hundreds of young Indigenous kids who have grown up with a basketball in their hand, inspired by Mills.
Morseu can speak with authority when discussing the next Patty Mills. The NBA champion is his nephew and the duo have united in their push to open up pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.
It's a project that is set to take shape throughout the next decade, with the Australian Olympic Committee and governments eager to ensure the 2032 Brisbane Games leave a lasting legacy for Indigenous communities.
With sport viewed as a way to unite the community, investment in facilities is central to Morseu's quest.
"One of the challenges we need to look at is how the sports are structured," Morseu said. "In terms of opportunity, why can't we set up a mini-AIS in the Torres Strait so we don't take kids out of their environment.
"Wouldn't it be wonderful if come the 2032 Olympics we've built a facility on Thursday Island where the Boomers could come up and play against the US. It's about taking sports to the community. The Torres Strait doesn't have indoor facilities that can cater for Olympic sports.
"There's a 10-year platform to 2032 where we can achieve these dreams. We want to get more Torres Strait Islander people participating in the Olympic Games."
Morseu was in Canberra to celebrate the completion of the AOC's Indigenous Coaching Scholarship.
The program saw Tyson Demos, Cassie Dover, Jason Ah Sam and Tahlia Kelly complete a range of modules and concluded on Thursday.
The vision of the AOC's Indigenous Advisory Council, the scholarships are designed to provide more opportunities for First Nations individuals off the field.
Basketball was used as the initial pilot, with plans to expand across all member sporting federations.
The flow on effects are set to be felt on the field, with Ah Sam confident Indigenous coaches will help athletes reach their potential.
"It's important for athletes to have Indigenous coaches," Ah Sam said. "Having an Indigenous person that is a leader of the community is vital for the young to look up to and say 'it's okay for me to chase this because I know I have someone there for me'."
While the AOC has invested significant resources into Indigenous pathways, there is an acceptance they are at the beginning of the process.
Morseu recognises it will take many years for the full effects of this investment to produce tangible results.
The magic number is 10. That's how many years officials have until the 2032 Olympics and when they hope an Indigenous athlete will take the Games by storm.
The goal for AOC chief Matt Carroll is to unearth the next Cathy Freeman.
"There's some athletes up at the Torres Strait that will be the right age when the Games come around," Carroll said. "Somewhere there's another Cathy Freeman.
"If we're not there, we won't unearth the next Cathy Freeman. We're working with our sports and with government who are all very keen to ensure that happens."
Morseu is aiming higher. He hopes Australia will have more than one Indigenous star to look up to in 2032.
"There's plenty of talented Indigenous kids around," Morseu said. "There's a few of them wanting to step up. Some of those kids can now dream about the Olympics and can be part of it."
