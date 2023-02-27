The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead backs young gun Sebastian Kris to shine in fullback Xavier Savage's absence

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead has backed Sebastian Kris to cover his good mate Xavier Savage at fullback. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Elliott Whitehead jokes he's surprised Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart hasn't given him the No.1 jersey - given he's used the versatile Englishman everywhere else.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.