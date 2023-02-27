Elliott Whitehead jokes he's surprised Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart hasn't given him the No.1 jersey - given he's used the versatile Englishman everywhere else.
But then the Raiders co-captain quickly turns to backing Sebastian Kris to get the fullback job done in Xavier Savage's (jaw) absence.
Kris could get first crack at covering his good mate Savage's absence against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday.
Stuart also has veteran winger Jordan Rapana, plus Albert Hopoate and Harley Smith-Shields as options.
Whitehead felt Kris's first half at fullback in their pre-season trial against Wests Tigers was good, with the 23-year-old working on his talk to organise the Raiders' defensive line.
Savage will be absent for the opening few rounds of the NRL campaign after breaking his jaw in the Raiders' opening trial.
Given Whitehead has played almost everywhere else for the Green Machine, he was jokingly shocked he wasn't given a crack at the custodian role.
"I'm surprised he hasn't tried throwing me there to be honest - he's thrown me everywhere else," he said.
"It is a hard role, but he's a fit kid and his talk's starting to get there now.
"You can feel him getting more confident in that role and I'm sure he'll fit in really well and get better and better each week."
Raiders prop Josh Papali'i, who is in doubt to face the Cowboys with a calf injury, backed whoever was given the job.
Losing Savage was already a big blow, but if they were to lose Papali'i as well then it would make the trip to Townsville an even tougher task.
The Raiders were desperate to get off to a good start this season - having stumbled out of the blocks last year due to injuries to a number of key players.
Papali'i said they were determined to ensure they weren't "chasing their tails" again.
It's one of the reasons why the Raiders will stay up in Queensland after their round-one clash against the Cowboys and prepare for the Redcliffe Dolphins on the Sunshine Coast.
"Very important. The last couple of years we've been chasing our tails a bit and it would be nice to get off to a good start and then hopefully back it up with Redcliffe," Papali'i said.
"That's our goal at the moment - go up to Townsville and hopefully do a job up there, then go to Redcliffe."
While the Green Machine will be without part of their spine, they will at least start the season with both of their halves.
Last year halfback Jamal Fogarty (knee) missed the first half of the season, before returning to help the Raiders get on a roll and force their way into the top eight.
Fogarty's combination with star five-eighth Jack Wighton has had another pre-season to develop and Papali'i felt that was crucial for Canberra's hopes of flying out of the blocks.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Last year they only won two of their opening eight games, but were able to turn things around in the back-half of the season to sneak into the finals.
"They're massive to the team and our spine players are very important to the Raiders, and definitely those two," Papali'i said.
"Those combinations are pretty well sorted now and they're firing at the right time.
"I can't wait for those two to play again together and hopefully get us off to a good start."
Whitehead was also looking to start the season well.
He had a cracking World Cup for England - helping them make the semi-finals before bowing out.
But the Raiders co-captain said that was in the past and he had to start again for the Green Machine.
"I always enjoy playing for England, but it's the Raiders now so I've moved on from that," Whitehead said.
"Hopefully I can start with some good form and continue that into the season."
NRL ROUND ONE
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 5.30pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.