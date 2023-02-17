A disappointed Laurie Fisher has vowed to still play a part in Australia's World Cup campaign despite revealing his exit from the Wallabies' coaching set up.
Fisher's short-lived Test tenure is officially over as Eddie Jones sets about restructuring the back-room staff after starting in the job last month.
Axed Wallabies coach Dave Rennie drafted Fisher into the coaching group in August last year and he had an immediate impact on the mindset of players.
His straight-shooting, no-nonsense style resonated with players, but ultimately the poor on-field results led to Rugby Australia's decision to sack Rennie and recruit Jones.
MORE BRUMBIES NEWS
Jones is still developing his plans for a World Cup "smash and grab" mission this year, and his long-term vision for the 2025 British and Irish Lions series and 2027 World Cup.
He said he would tap into Super Rugby resources for help this year, but Fisher won't be going to France.
In what will come as a shock to most in Australian rugby, Fisher's role will be limited to Brumbies player development.
"Disappointed to not be continuing the journey with the Wallabies thru (sic) to the World Cup," Fisher said on Friday night.
"Will play my part by ensuring all [Brumbies] players are in a program that maximises their progress and development to be the best they can.
"Enjoyed the brief opportunity."
News of Fisher's departure will put players on edge going into the opening round of the Super Rugby season next week.
While Fisher wasn't a long-term Wallabies employee, he is still considered a wise head in the game.
The fact he won't be working directly with Jones is a sign that change is on the way, both on and off the field.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham expects the uncertainty to create some anxiety during the Super Rugby campaign as Jones resets the pecking order for players who thought they had all but booked their ticket to the World Cup.
Larkham has ruled out doing a double Brumbies-Wallabies coaching role like he has in the past, while Fisher is now solely focused on Super Rugby as well.
It's unclear what role former Brumbies mentor Dan McKellar will play this year after he left Canberra at the end of last season to become a full-time assistant coach in the Rennie back office.
McKellar, who was viewed as Rennie's heir apparent, has been linked to a head coaching job in England, casting doubt about his immediate plans to work alongside Jones.
Fisher is regarded as one of Australian rugby's best coaching minds, particularly around the breakdown and his relatively new defence portfolio.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.