The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies sign sponsorship deal with Safeguard Global on eve of Super Rugby season

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
February 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies trio Tom Wright, Rob Valetini and Pete Samu model the Brumbies' new jersey for this year. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT Brumbies are banking on a multi-year sponsorship deal to help ease financial pressure and generate investor confidence as they navigate their way into the rugby unknown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.