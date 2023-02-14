The ACT Brumbies are banking on a multi-year sponsorship deal to help ease financial pressure and generate investor confidence as they navigate their way into the rugby unknown.
Texas-based employment services company Safeguard Global will be unveiled as the club's new front-of-jersey partner on Wednesday after agreeing to a deal with the men's and women's teams until at least the end of 2025.
It eases a significant headache for Brumbies' officials, who signed a 12-month naming rights partner last year before testing the market again.
It has resulted in a more lucrative financial boost for the Super Rugby franchise, but more importantly it sends a message to potential private investors who are considering buying a stake in the Brumbies.
Australian rugby has lurched through some lean years over the past decade, but confidence is high ahead of a British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, a home World Cup in 2027 and the rejuvenated Super Rugby format.
Eddie Jones' return as Wallabies coach has thrust the sport back into the news and Australian and New Zealand officials have agreed to law variations in an attempt to make Super Rugby more attractive this year.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson says those factors, coupled with the return of Stephen Larkham to lead a squad bursting with Wallabies talent, have given officials reasons for hope.
"I think a lot of people can see the advantages of being involved in rugby now, when it's on the up," Thomson said.
"We need to do our bit in the community to make sure people can relate to who we are and then come and support us. Eddie's done a great job of getting rugby exposure again, that's something we probably haven't had a lot of the last few years.
"We were always confident we'd have a major sponsor before the season started and we've been in talks with Safeguard Global for a while now. To get it done means we can focus on the season.
"They're a massive company and they go into 170 countries worldwide, so it does take us into a different market. They've decided to associate their brand with the Brumbies because they see us as a global brand.
"And when it comes to private equity, I think it will be a positive to that view of investing in the Brumbies. A truly global brand has come on board with the Brumbies."
The Brumbies played their two trial matches with an empty space on the chest of their jerseys, but the timing of the new "lucrative" deal means Safeguard Global will get exposure at the Super Rugby season launch in Sydney on Wednesday and the opening round against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney next week.
Rugby officials are hopeful the Brumbies-Waratahs clash at the new $800 million Sydney Football Stadium will attract a bumper crowd of 30,000 or more to signal a new beginning for the sport.
The Brumbies are hoping they can win their first two games on the road - in week one against the Waratahs and then against the Auckland Blues in Melbourne - to build fan momentum before their first home game on March 11.
The club is also hopeful of re-signing a host of Wallabies stars when Jones settles into his return to Australian rugby, including Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau and Nic White.
"There are a lot of pieces to that puzzle and we also need to make a product enjoyable for people to watch," Thomson said.
"Eddie's been here three or four weeks, he's getting around to all of the Super Rugby clubs and putting his own thoughts into play. We'll sit down with him over the next period of time and go through what needs to be done on that front."
SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE
February 24: NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies at Sydney Football Stadium, 7.35pm
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
