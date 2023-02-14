A World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop will join the ACT Brumbies as Scott Fava's new-look squad looks to send shockwaves through Super W.
Amy Rule is the surprise inclusion in the Brumbies' 34-player squad, which includes nine capped internationals and will be captained by Wallabies centre Siokapesi Palu.
Rule has earned 10 Test caps and scored a try in New Zealand's thrilling World Cup final win over England at Eden Park last year.
Now she is set to bolster a Brumbies side facing the toughest of tests when they open their Super W campaign against the Fijiana Drua - the reigning champions - on March 25.
Fava has trimmed a 50-player squad down to 34 ahead of the season opener at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, which doubles as the Drua's first game in Fiji after they spent the 2022 campaign in Australia.
Only 16 remain from previous seasons, with a host of Sydneysiders joining the fold in Fava's first year at the helm.
"We do have newcomers this year and I think it's really exciting, because there is a massive ball of talent we have here," Palu said.
"It's overwhelming [to be named captain]. I want to be able to bring my experiences, especially being a Wallaroo last year and going to the World Cup, the experiences I've had there, I want to be able to bring that into this team.
"I'm seeing a lot of growth in myself and all of the other players I've had around me throughout the journey last year. I want to be able to reflect on that and build on that within the Brumbies team this year."
Joining Palu and Rule as capped internationals in the Brumbies squad are Wallaroos Grace Kemp, Tania Naden, and Jemima McCalman, Fijiana prop Iris Verebalavu, Tongan duo Tilila Hifo and Shonte To'a, and Samoan Alyce Solaese.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
