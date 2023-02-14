The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop Amy Rule bound for the Brumbies Super W squad

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rule, right, is Brumbies-bound. Picture Getty Images

A World Cup-winning Black Ferns prop will join the ACT Brumbies as Scott Fava's new-look squad looks to send shockwaves through Super W.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.