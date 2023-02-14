The Canberra Raiders could sign their first NRLW player within the next few weeks following the announcement of a salary cap for the next five years.
It's hoped interim contracts will be issued to the clubs next week, opening the door for the Green Machine to start signing players.
The Raiders have been chasing St George Illawarra second-rower Shaylee Bent, with coach Darrin Borthwick hoping the former NSW Sky Blue could be a marquee signing for their inaugural season.
Bent and partner David Fifita - who was off-contract with the Gold Coast Titans at the end of this season - toured Raiders HQ late last year, with the pair a chance of both coming to Canberra.
Mackenzie Wiki - the daughter of Raiders legend Ruben Wiki - has also toured the club's centre of excellence.
The Raiders were one of four expansion teams set to join the competition this year, but the drawn out collective bargaining agreement discussions have meant they've been unable to sign any players as yet.
That's all set to change in the coming weeks now that a salary cap has been finalised.
It will be $900,000 this year - growing to $1.518 million in 2027 - for a squad of 24, with the minimum salary set at $30,000 (growing to $50,600).
The 2023 NRLW season will be nine rounds, followed by semi-finals and the grand final - with a seven-week pre-season.
There were plans to expand the 10-team competition again in 2025 with two more sides.
Rugby League Players' Association chief executive Clint Newton said there was still lots of work to be done to finalise the inaugural NRLW CBA.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Agreeing to these financial terms will now give NRLW players financial certainty and security ahead of signing contracts for the 2023 NRLW season and beyond," he said.
"Although this is not a final agreement and several significant terms are yet to be agreed, this is a big step toward securing their first ever CBA.
"This is great progress for current and future players in agreeing to key financial terms and will lay the strong foundations which will allow our game to attract and retain the best talent in Australia and abroad."
More to come.
NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Belmore, 2.55pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.