Canberra Raiders could sign first ever NRLW player within weeks

Updated February 14 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick and CEO Don Furner will be able to sign their first NRLW player within the next few weeks. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Raiders could sign their first NRLW player within the next few weeks following the announcement of a salary cap for the next five years.

