Sydney grandmother Coral Taylor is co-driving for Harry Bates in the 2023 Australian Rally Championship

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 27 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:20am
Harry Bates and Coral Taylor will compete together for the full 2023 season in the Neal Bates Motorsport-built Gazoo Racing Toyota Yaris. Picture supplied

Thirty years after she first joined forces with Canberra's Neal Bates in the Australian Rally Championship, Coral Taylor is stepping into the co-driver's seat again fulltime to partner with Neal's son and three-time title-winner Harry to fight out this year's season in the ACT-built Gazoo Racing Toyota Yaris.

