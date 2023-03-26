The Canberra Times
Jack Wighton suspension: Raiders star set to miss two weeks after Jackson Hastings hit

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
Jack Wighton. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive blow ahead of their clash against Penrith after Jack Wighton was hit with two charges by the NRL match review committee on Monday morning.

