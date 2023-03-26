The Canberra Raiders have suffered a massive blow ahead of their clash against Penrith after Jack Wighton was hit with two charges by the NRL match review committee on Monday morning.
Wighton has been offered an $1800 fine for his hit on Lachie Miller, but the bigger problem is he faces a two-match ban for a late shot on Newcastle's Jackson Hastings.
The committee deemed the hit on Hastings as a grade two dangerous conduct charge. Wighton will be banned for two matches if he enters an early guilty plea. He faces a three-match ban if he tries to fight the charge and lose.
The most likely outcome is Wighton missing the next two weeks, which is bad news for the Raiders who have just one win from four games this season.
It's salt in the wounds after a disappointing performance against the Knights, which saw the Raiders give up a half-time lead and then fail to score in the second half.
Despite being in a position to win every match this year, they are now second last on the ladder.
Wighton's absence will to make it tough for the Green Machine in their crucial clash against the reigning premiers in Canberra on Friday night.
They should be able to recall Jamal Fogarty (illness) after he withdraw just hours before the 24-14 loss to the Knights on Sunday.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart also has Matt Frawley and Brad Schneider as options to bring into the halves, having opted to use Frawley against Newcastle.
They not only face the Panthers this week, but then have a tough trip to the high-flying Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park to contend with.
It could see Canberra have just one win from their opening six rounds.
Stuart will have winger Jordan Rapana as an option to bring into the side to face Penrith now that his three-game suspension has ended.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.